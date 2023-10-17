SingularityNET Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.36 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $205.88 million and $14.36 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,542.22 or 0.99981699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,238,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,238,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17017792 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $21,310,559.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

