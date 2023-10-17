Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,463,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.