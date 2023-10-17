Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $56.51.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
