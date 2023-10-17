Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $56.51.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.