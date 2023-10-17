Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Takes $227,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.92. 26,213,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,488,609. The company has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,323.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

