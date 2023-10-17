Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $171.80 million and $0.37 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014699 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,480.50 or 0.99944910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00818076 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

