Southwestern Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 30,032 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 328% compared to the typical volume of 7,018 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,002 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

SWN traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 87,481,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,265,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

