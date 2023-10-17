SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.31

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 441513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7,968.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.