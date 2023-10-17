Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Spectra7 Microsystems to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A -0.96 Spectra7 Microsystems Competitors $1.49 billion $261.10 million 22.24

Spectra7 Microsystems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spectra7 Microsystems. Spectra7 Microsystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A Spectra7 Microsystems Competitors -17.53% -25.53% -0.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

33.2% of Spectra7 Microsystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spectra7 Microsystems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectra7 Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectra7 Microsystems Competitors 103 720 1767 26 2.66

As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Materials” companies have a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Spectra7 Microsystems’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectra7 Microsystems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Spectra7 Microsystems peers beat Spectra7 Microsystems on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses. It also provides GaugeChanger that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics that are used in data centers; and USB 3.2 consumer interconnects for use in ultra-thin laptops, tablets, mobile devices, solid-state disks, and wearable computing devices. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.