Status 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.25 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Status has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $99.69 million and $13.25 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,516.21 or 0.99969306 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02640614 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $6,696,966.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

