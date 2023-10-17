Status Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.33 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Status has a market capitalization of $101.79 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014765 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,520.55 or 1.00021003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02640614 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $6,696,966.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

