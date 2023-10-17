Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.18

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $82.15 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,494.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00218181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.78 or 0.00802898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00531811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00052576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00137724 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 446,386,165 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

