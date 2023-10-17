Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,232 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.65% of Stem worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,306,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,405,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STEM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 2,559,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $627.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

