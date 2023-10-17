Stem (NYSE:STEM) versus Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) Head to Head Survey

Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Free Report) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nfon and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nfon 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 1 6 7 0 2.43

Stem has a consensus price target of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 149.56%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Nfon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

64.4% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nfon and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nfon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stem $415.30 million 1.52 -$124.05 million ($1.00) -4.04

Nfon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Nfon and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nfon N/A N/A N/A Stem -22.92% -26.21% -9.90%

Summary

Stem beats Nfon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nfon

NFON AG provides cloud-based telecommunication services to business customers in Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Portugal. It offers Cloudya and centrexx products for customers with the required brokerage service from the cloud in its data centers through the cloud private branch exchange; and telephone conference services. The company also provides various solutions, such as Nconnect voice for IP communications; Nconnect data, which allows Internet access; Ncontactcenter, a cloud contact centre solution, that facilitates customer support for various channels, agents, and locations; Nhospitality, which integrates cloud telephony into property management systems for hotel industry; Neorecording that allows companies to record conversations and retain them in a tamper-proof and encrypted environment; Nmonitoring Queues to monitor and track internal work performance; and Noperatorpanel, which provides a professional voice reception panel for customers to receive incoming calls and forward certain calls to their intended recipients. In addition, its product portfolio includes unified communications and collaboration, such as Meet and Share; integration for Microsoft Teams; and business applications comprising CRM Connect, as well as sells devices, such as telephones, soft clients for PCs and smartphones, and related software. The company has an agreement with Meetecho. NFON AG was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, the company offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management and procurement, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

