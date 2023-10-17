Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,218 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,361% compared to the average volume of 212 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $49,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,228.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,326. The firm has a market cap of $560.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CL King lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

