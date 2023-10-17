Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,177 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 835 call options.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.03. 4,860,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,494. The stock has a market cap of $338.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $365.10 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 564.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

