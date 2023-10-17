StockNews.com Downgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Buy

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 50,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,929. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $535.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

