StockNews.com Lowers Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Hold

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Get Premier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PINC

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 1,109,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Premier has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $35.57.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Premier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,733,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Premier by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Premier by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,152,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 591,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.