StockNews.com Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Sell

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. 1,560,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,694. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 290,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

