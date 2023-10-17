Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Marine Shipping” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stolt-Nielsen to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stolt-Nielsen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Stolt-Nielsen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stolt-Nielsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Stolt-Nielsen Competitors 192 692 831 17 2.39

As a group, “Marine Shipping” companies have a potential upside of 51.56%. Given Stolt-Nielsen’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stolt-Nielsen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stolt-Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Stolt-Nielsen pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Marine Shipping” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.0% and pay out 85.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

19.2% of Stolt-Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Marine Shipping” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of shares of all “Marine Shipping” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stolt-Nielsen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stolt-Nielsen N/A N/A 15.74 Stolt-Nielsen Competitors $4.75 billion $1.54 billion 298.94

Stolt-Nielsen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stolt-Nielsen. Stolt-Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stolt-Nielsen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stolt-Nielsen N/A N/A N/A Stolt-Nielsen Competitors 11.61% 13.07% 6.46%

Summary

Stolt-Nielsen peers beat Stolt-Nielsen on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals, as well as alternative fuels and feedstocks. In addition, it owns and operates liquid natural gas carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is a subsidiary of Fiducia Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.