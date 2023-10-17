Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Marine Shipping” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stolt-Nielsen to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stolt-Nielsen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stolt-Nielsen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Stolt-Nielsen Competitors
|192
|692
|831
|17
|2.39
As a group, “Marine Shipping” companies have a potential upside of 51.56%. Given Stolt-Nielsen’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stolt-Nielsen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Dividends
Institutional & Insider Ownership
19.2% of Stolt-Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Marine Shipping” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of shares of all “Marine Shipping” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Stolt-Nielsen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stolt-Nielsen
|N/A
|N/A
|15.74
|Stolt-Nielsen Competitors
|$4.75 billion
|$1.54 billion
|298.94
Stolt-Nielsen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stolt-Nielsen. Stolt-Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Stolt-Nielsen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stolt-Nielsen
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stolt-Nielsen Competitors
|11.61%
|13.07%
|6.46%
Summary
Stolt-Nielsen peers beat Stolt-Nielsen on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile
Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals, as well as alternative fuels and feedstocks. In addition, it owns and operates liquid natural gas carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is a subsidiary of Fiducia Ltd.
