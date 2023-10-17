STP Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $138.37 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. STP has a total market cap of $138.37 million and approximately $121.63 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,388.32 or 0.99983090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012943 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002233 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07156072 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $85,140,120.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

