Stratis Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Stratis has a total market cap of $149.45 million and $303.74 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.63 or 0.05508586 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00031911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00022507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,342,413 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.