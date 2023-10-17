Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 83.5% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.38 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,382.34 or 1.00065669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00005759 USD and is down -75.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $422.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

