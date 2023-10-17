Suku (SUKU) One Day Volume Hits $498,568.75

Suku (SUKU) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Suku has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $498,568.75 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

