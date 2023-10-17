Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Trading Down 3.5%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.