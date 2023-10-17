SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 1,206,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,005,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

SunPower Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 697.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 86.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

