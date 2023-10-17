Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 197,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 679,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

