Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 818,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 801,543 shares.The stock last traded at $45.87 and had previously closed at $43.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Symbotic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,148,540 shares of company stock worth $514,038,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.