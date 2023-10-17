Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $1.93

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $521.88 million and $22.07 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00006755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 325,459,366 coins and its circulating supply is 271,080,026 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.