Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Cap of $60.38 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $60.38 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,364.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.24 or 0.00797597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00134708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013464 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

