Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.87 ($0.05). 75,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 28,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.84 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 53.70, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.26.

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

