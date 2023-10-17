Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,680,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 23,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,668,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,463,497. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on ERIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

