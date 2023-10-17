Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $323.35 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $323.35 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002273 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001426 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,832,652,553,353 coins and its circulating supply is 5,800,098,096,942 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

