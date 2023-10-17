TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.97 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $108.69 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002785 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,793,339 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,707,356 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.