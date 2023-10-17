Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.89

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 428690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Textron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,081,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,241,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Textron by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

