Tezos One Day Volume Tops $16.77 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $619.41 million and approximately $16.77 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001358 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 977,654,295 coins and its circulating supply is 956,633,604 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

