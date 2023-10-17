The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.22. 8,320,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,006,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

