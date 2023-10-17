The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,677,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

