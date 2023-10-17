The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,029,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,788 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $594,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.57. 631,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,918. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.31. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.