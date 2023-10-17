The Graph Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $739.76 million and $25.56 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,770,349,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,244,784,821 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

