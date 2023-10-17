The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 8,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 79,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $86.04. 3,343,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,073,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

