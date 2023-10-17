Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $218.95 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $218.95 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00032023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00022666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,316,083,237 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.