Theta Network (THETA) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $593.48 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Network has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Theta Network

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

