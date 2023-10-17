Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Down 3.1%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.77. 187,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 810,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.92 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,402 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 995,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

