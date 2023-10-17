Trexcoin (TREX) Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Trexcoin coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trexcoin has traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar. Trexcoin has a market cap of $10.72 billion and approximately $177,680.49 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trexcoin Coin Profile

Trexcoin was first traded on April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcoinmeme. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org.

Trexcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trexcoin (TREX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate TREX through the process of mining. Trexcoin has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Trexcoin is 1.06936493 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $135,445.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

