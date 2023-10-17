TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0886

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, TRON has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $6.35 billion and $175.16 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001208 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001433 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,916,730,497 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TRON
