TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0886

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, TRON has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $6.35 billion and $175.16 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001433 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,916,730,497 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

