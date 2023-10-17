Truist Financial Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $70.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

TREX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.39. 275,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,064. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Trex by 98,060.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Trex by 45.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,948,000 after purchasing an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

