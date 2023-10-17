Ultra Market Cap Reaches $50.14 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $50.14 million and approximately $629,319.45 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,548.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.65 or 0.00797431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00136596 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00013449 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,602,864 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,602,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14458761 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $837,893.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

