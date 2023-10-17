Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.87. 1,634,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,104,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour

Under Armour Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 327,200.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 181.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.