Unilever PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4702 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Unilever has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. 2,058,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Unilever has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

