Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

UNP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.75. The company had a trading volume of 937,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,698. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.